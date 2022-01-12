ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OSU study finds hemp products can prevent COVID-19 infection

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. — A new study from Oregon State University suggests certain hemp compounds could help protect you from COVID-19. A study led by Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, says hemp contains two cannabinoid acids that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the same...

