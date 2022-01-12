ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

NWA Council offering $10K in Bitcoin to draw talent to Northwest Arkansas

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5wnb_0dk2ZkYU00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Northwest Arkansas Council is investing more than $1 million to attract top talent to the region through the LifeWorks Here initiative , which brings to light the lifestyle, career and innovation benefits offered by the region.

The council is offering remote tech professionals and entrepreneurs $10,000 in Bitcoin to attract them to the region. In addition to the cryptocurrency, recipients will also receive a street or mountain bicycle to help “take advantage of the 162 miles of paved trails, the 37-mile Razorback Regional Greenway , and the 322 miles of world-class mountain biking trails that has made outdoor enthusiasts flock to the area.”

Alternatively, participants can choose cash instead of Bitcoin, and an annual membership to art or cultural institution instead of a bicycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cO82Y_0dk2ZkYU00
Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and we’re now seeing more explosive growth in our tech sector. This expanded incentive offer — Bitcoin and a Bike — not only embraces the growing trend toward the use of cryptocurrency as a payment option by employers, but also helps increase our pipeline of talent to benefit tech employers, startups, cities, local businesses and the region overall.

Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council

The bitcoin offer is focused on tech professionals and entrepreneurs with expertise in blockchain-related technologies but is open to a diverse pool of potential applicants looking to call Northwest Arkansas home. The use and popularity of bitcoin and cryptocurrency have grown significantly in the past few years and are now accepted by many financial institutions and retail. Central to the emergence of cryptocurrency systems and other sectors is the role blockchains play in helping maintain the security and storage of the data by users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DY8oN_0dk2ZkYU00
American flag flying on the downtown Fayetteville square.

According to a news release, the initiative is made possible by philanthropic support from Tom and Steuart Walton through the Walton Family Foundation . The Walton brothers are the grandsons of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton .

NWA Council offers vaccines at J.B. Hunt

The region touts the Blockchain Center of Excellence at the University of Arkansas — a critical asset for Northwest Arkansas’ growth as a leading tech hub. The Center, which is partnering with the Northwest Arkansas Council to provide technical expertise and counsel related to specific needs for blockchain-related offerings, was established in May 2018 with the mission to make the Sam M. Walton College of Business a premier academic leader in research and education of blockchain-enabled technologies and digital ecosystems.

“We believe next-generation talent is essential to further transform our region into a hub for up-and-coming tech innovators and businesses,” said Mary Lacity, director of the Blockchain Center of Excellence at the University of Arkansas. “We’re excited to see our region leading the way with Bitcoin and a Bike to not only bring in new talent, but also generate interest in the important blockchain-focused work taking place in our region.”

Those interested in applying can visit https://findingnwa.com/incentive/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Business
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Retirement community tightens COVID-19 policies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senior living facilities are once again tightening COVID-19 policies to keep vulnerable residents safe during rising COVID-19 cases in the Natural State. Butterfield Trail Village has about 400 residents in total. Medical Services Director, Jay Green, said they are doing everything they can to keep staff and residents safe. “We continue […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Northwest Arkansas#University Of Arkansas#Nwa Council
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Governor pushing for in-person learning as school districts pivot to AMI during Omicron surge

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Governor Asa Hutchinson is continuing to advocate for in-person learning, even as COVID-19 infections are reaching record highs. “We can only control, and they can only control what happens in the schools,” said Farmington parent Lauren Mallett-Hays. “What we’re seeing out in the communities is just people blatantly not caring […]
FARMINGTON, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Thousands gather for Razorback basketball as COVID-19 surges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of fans packed Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday for the Razorback basketball game. Also on Wednesday, Arkansas reported its highest new COVID-19 case count with nearly 11,000 new cases. Doctors say its best to keep your circle close and avoid large gatherings during this COVID-19 surge. During Fayetteville Board of […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy