Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne man faces more than 21 years in prison for drug and firearms crimes

By Nico Pennisi
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to over two decades in prison for federal drug trafficking and firearms offenses. The U.S. Attorney's Office...

