Potosi man dies after hovercraft crashes into tree on Mississippi River

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. – A 77-year-old man died Wednesday after his hovercraft crashed into a tree, Grant County officials said.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. near Jay’s Landing.

Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Gary Kaiser of Potosi was piloting a hovercraft vessel on the frozen Mississippi River when he crashed into a tree on an island about 100 yards from shore.

Officials said Kaiser may have had a medical event prior to the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from Bagley, Bloomington, and West Grant assisted at the scene, along with the Wisconsin DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The crash remains under investigation.

