Dr. Fauci Warns Omicron Variant Will ‘Find Just About Everybody’

Dr. Anthony Fauci took a frank approach as he remarked that rising numbers of children getting severely ill from Covid can be avoided if parents get their kids vaccinated. The Biden administration chief medical advisor spoke to Adrienne Bankert on NewsNation’s Morning in America, where the conversation gravitated around the CDC’s new recommendation that people who test positive for the coronavirus only need to quarantine for 5 days. Since the Omicron variant is currently surging throughout the country, Fauci explained that the new guidelines were the CDC’s attempt to balance the need to keep society functional while having people isolate when they are in the most contagious stage of their illness.

