ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS Accepting Tax Returns Beginning January 24th

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS announced it will begin accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday January 24th. This year’s deadline to complete them will be on April 18th and according to the agency, the January...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Is there a child tax credit in January? Here's when you'll get your next payment

The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 24, which means more child tax credit money will be coming your way with your refund. With less than two weeks before tax season starts, you'll want to start gathering important tax documents, and that includes Letter 6419. It has details about your child tax credit money that you'll need for your taxes. If you haven't received that form yet, keep an eye out for it in the mail.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check To Be Sent As A Direct Payment To Millions of Americans

Some qualified Americans are expected to receive a $1,400 stimulus check as a direct payment as they file their tax return this year. In a recently published article in Diario AS en, Americans who did not get a third stimulus check in 2021 may be able to claim the money this year on their tax return. The third stimulus check was sent as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021. Eligible US taxpayers received up to $1,400 with families receiving an extra $1,400 per dependent.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Tax Filing#The Child Tax Credit#The American Rescue Plan
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Who am I allowed to claim as a dependent?

As people prepare their 2021 tax returns for the IRS, they have a lot of questions. One is who they’re allowed to claim as a dependent. Claiming a dependent can give you a larger reduction on your taxes. Many people feel that only children are dependents, but there are...
INCOME TAX
Illinois Business Journal

Two important IRS letters to be sent this month

This advisory is from a posting by Scheffel Boyle CPAs, based in Edwardsville. If you were eligible for the third stimulus check or the advanced child tax credit payments in 2021, you need to be on the lookout for two letters from the IRS. They will be arriving by the end of January 2022.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But this tax season could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner

On Monday, Jan. 10, the Treasury Department announced that the IRS is facing significant challenges this year due to budget concerns and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are warning that many taxpayers could see significant delays in receiving … Continue reading → The post Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Taxes owed on 1099 Income

1099 contractors are growing in the U.S., and tax filing can be a bit more complicated for them. With tax season coming, it’s best to understand exactly how to file your taxes ahead of time. There are a few things to know that can help. What does it mean...
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: How You Could Receive Two $1,400 Payments in January

Although a fourth stimulus check has not been announced, here is how Americans may be able to qualify for two $1,400 payments this month. According to the Sun, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that the Biden administration is now working on a bill. It is looking to reinstate payments for Child Tax Credit if it is passed. “If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February. As an option,” she explained.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy