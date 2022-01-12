Film Festival coming to North Little Rock this weekend
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Get ready to grab your popcorn and get film festival ready as a bit of Hollywood visits North Little Rock this weekend.
The second annual MLC Scene Awards Gala will be happening January 15-16 at Wyndham Riverfront and the Joint Comedy Theater in Argenta.Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations
After the two-day days of film screenings, a red-carpet award ceremony will take place at the Wyndham Riverfront Sunday afternoon.
For a full listing of films and times visit the event website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 0