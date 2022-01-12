Film Festival coming to North Little Rock this weekend

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Get ready to grab your popcorn and get film festival ready as a bit of Hollywood visits North Little Rock this weekend.

The second annual MLC Scene Awards Gala will be happening January 15-16 at Wyndham Riverfront and the Joint Comedy Theater in Argenta.

After the two-day days of film screenings, a red-carpet award ceremony will take place at the Wyndham Riverfront Sunday afternoon.

For a full listing of films and times visit the event website .

