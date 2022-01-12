ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Film Festival coming to North Little Rock this weekend

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYrFT_0dk2Z9Ay00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Get ready to grab your popcorn and get film festival ready as a bit of Hollywood visits North Little Rock this weekend.

The second annual MLC Scene Awards Gala will be happening January 15-16 at Wyndham Riverfront and the Joint Comedy Theater in Argenta.

Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

After the two-day days of film screenings, a red-carpet award ceremony will take place at the Wyndham Riverfront Sunday afternoon.

For a full listing of films and times visit the event website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
North Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
City
North Little Rock, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Lady Gaga
FOX 16 News

Winter storm arrives this weekend: Here’s the latest

A strong low-pressure system will pull in colder air this weekend. While mostly cold rain is expected by Saturday morning, it will transition to snow by Saturday afternoon for most of the Natural state. Several inches of snow is likely for northern parts of the state, with accumulating snow possible here in central Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Popcorn#Sag#The Joint Comedy Theater#Klrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy