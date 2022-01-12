ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the discovery of a sea dragon from Jurassic dinosaur period

Cover picture for the articleA fossil of a giant ichthyosaur, or...

luxurylaunches.com

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

When one discovers an ancient artifact, it unfolds the era and the world that existed. One such fantastic find is a priceless globe dating back to the 16th Century. This is the oldest object ever to make it to an auction. It has revealed some fascinating details from that time. For one, it displays sea monsters, ships, and a portrayal of Triton, a Greek god of the sea. The almost 500 years old globe shows no markings of Australia, proving it as unexplored. Australia is nothing but a vague southern landmass called Terra Incognita on the globe.
AUSTRALIA
Douglas Pilarski

Goblin Sharks Are Ocean Floor Dwellers

The first time I laid eyes on a picture of a Goblin shark, I thought it looked like a pinata from an underwater horror movie. It didn’t look real to me. I learned after some research, it does exist as pictured. I learned that it is a rare shark with origins reaching back millions of years.
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
#Dinosaur#Sea Dragon#Skeleton#Jurassic
Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
hngn.com

Perfectly-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Its Egg Provides Crucial Details on How Animals Evolved

Researchers discovered an unprecedented perfectly-preserved dinosaur embryo curled up inside its egg, which is expected to reveal crucial information about the links between dinosaurs and birds and how they evolved. The historic discovery was identified to be a 70-million-year-old fossil that preserved the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur. Researchers...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Science
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
Vice

Chinese Rover Reaches Mysterious Moon Cube: It's a Rock

Last month, China’s Yutu-2 rover made a discovery on the far side of the Moon that captured the world’s imagination: a hazy cube-like object in the distance, which China National Space Administration-affiliated outreach blog Our Space playfully described as a “mystery hut.”. It was supposed to take...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE

