ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How Old Are the Celebrity Kids on 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'?

Distractify
Distractify
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The new E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules follows eight celebrity kids who agree to do manual labor to help get Colorado's Saddleback Ranch ready to re-open following a COVID-related shutdown. As the offspring of top actors, athletes, and musicians, the cast members are used to the finer...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

These Hot Celebrity Dads Are Ruling Hollywood

From The Rock to Paul Rudd and Prince Harry, parenthood has only made these celebrity men hotter. It’s official! Science has concluded that becoming a father changes men, often for the better. According to the New York Times, men undergo a number of physiological changes when they have children including a drop in testosterone which may help foster parent-child bonding and brain changes “linked to attachment, nurturing, empathy and the ability to interpret and react appropriately to a baby’s behavior.” And it’s possible that fatherhood may also make men more sexually attractive — according to a 2006 study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, when a group of women analyzed photos of men viewing images of either infants or adults and rated those men on their attractiveness per their facial cues, men perceived as interested in the babies scored higher on their long-term appeal.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From 1st Love To Brian Austin Green Split & MGK Engagement

Megan Fox has dated some sultry stars in Hollywood before getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly — learn all about her dating history here. Megan Fox‘s new romance with rocker Machine Gun Kelly has catapulted her into the spotlight. While the actress, 34, is no stranger to fame and flashing lights, Megan’s usually very private when it comes to her personal life — specifically her romances. Although she spent most of her career with ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, Megan has dated a few notable names in Hollywood. As she and MGK prepare to get married (they announced their engagement on Jan. 12, 2022), relive every one of Megan’s relationships:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
E! News

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Reveals What It's Really Like to Grow Up in the Public Eye

Watch: Harry James Thornton & More Celeb Kids' Struggles Being in Public Eye. Growing up with famous parents isn't all fun and games. Sure, the lifestyle comes with plenty of perks but as the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast discusses in this sneak peek clip of tomorrow's premiere, living in the limelight—especially as a child—can be extremely challenging.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Relatively Famous Stars Tease Ranch Hookups, Epic Fights & Lots of Drama

Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Stars Get DOWN & DIRTY. Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars Hana Giraldo (daughter of music legend Pat Benatar) and Ebie (daughter of late rap icon Eazy-E) are dishing on trading in their lavish lifestyles for hard work (were talking shaving animals and picking up poop!) on E!'s new series, premiering tonight at 9 p.m.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hana Giraldo
Person
Austin Gunn
Person
Eazy E
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Billy Gunn
Person
Neil Giraldo
Person
Ray Parker Jr.
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Covid#The Aaron Kirman Group#Hasselhoff Estates
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wide Open Country

'Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia on Her Country Music Career, Challenging Herself + New Film 'Christmas is Cancelled'

Hayley Orrantia is a woman of many trades; she's a singer, actress, interior decorator, and writer. Since 2013, she's been telling the story of Erica Golberg in The Goldbergs, which premiered in 2013. The show follows a hilarious and quirky suburban family in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and also stars Jeff Garlin, G George Segal, and Wendi Mclendon-Covey. The show is currently in production for its ninth season.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea. In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Julia Fox Recently Argued With the Father of Her Child on Instagram About His Parenting Habits

Actress Julia Fox first rose to fame with her portrayal of Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems, but it's safe to say she's in the public eye to stay. Aside from her breakout performance, Julia has recently made headlines for her public relationship with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Kanye isn't the only man in her life, however, and fans were concerned after a series of Instagram stories she recently uploaded about the father of her child.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Holly Robinson Peete Made 'The Christmas Bond' For Her Son

Having starred in several of Hallmark Channel's must-watch Christmas movies, actress Holly Robinson Peete is one of the network's most recognizable TV movie stars. She began starring in Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in 2015 and she can be found in holiday-themed movies on the network as recently as this year. However, Hallmark movies aren't the only place fans may have seen Robinson Peete. Here's a look at her life and extensive acting history throughout the years.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy