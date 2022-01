Ford thinks it knows how to stop the F-150 Lightning market from getting out of control—stop people from reselling it. The Detroit auto giant will reportedly support dealers who want to issue a “no-sale” provision to soon-to-be owners of the eagerly anticipated EV, according to CNET Roadshow. The agreement would prevent these customers from selling the electrified F-150 for one year following purchase. A member of the F-150 Gen14 Forum broke the news on Friday morning. They posted a photo of an email that the marque sent to dealers, which included language for the agreement. Under its terms, buyers must agree not...

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO