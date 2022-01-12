ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat

By Lester Duhé
WAFB
WAFB
 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Metro Council has filled a vacancy in the District 5 seat on Wed. Jan. 12. The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has appointed Darryl Hurst to serve as the interim District 5 Councilmember after...

WAFB

Drainage project to help flooding in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In May 2021, David Braud had to make extensive repairs to his home because of flooding. “We had to pull all the floors and the insulation and cut the sheetrock,” he said. “We never had anything done back here to help us with the water ever. You know it’s been the same old thing since the beginning, they never really came and did big projects. We just would ask for our share of help.”
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Gov. Edwards announces news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 13. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Edwards will be speaking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Edwards will also be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Boil advisory issued for some customers in Maurepas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Board of Health issued a precautionary boil advisory on Wednesday, Jan. 12 for a portion of French Settlement Water Company’s Maurepas water system in Livingston Parish. According to French Settlement Water Co., this water boil only impacts customers south of Gunboat on Highway...
MAUREPAS, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge community activist Gary Chambers launches campaign for U.S. Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community activist Gary Chambers has announced he will be running for U.S. Senate. “Every single day, Louisianans across the state work hard to lift their families up to make ends meet and to build a better future for their children, and every day they are met with roadblock after roadblock, especially this past year,” said Gary Chambers. “I’m running for Louisiana Senate because it’s time for real change in Louisiana from a candidate who understands first-hand the challenges facing Louisianans every day.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

EBR teachers plan sick-out over COVID concerns, staff shortages

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge teacher union is planning a “sick-out” amid the most recent COVID surge and growing concerns over staffing shortages. The East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that over 350 educators are prepared to not show up to work on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Ebr#Election#District 5#Ebr Metro Council#Ebr School Board
WAFB

New life coming to downtown Baton Rouge, tourism ramping up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many business owners in the Capital Region can agree that finding new employees is harder than ever. But as we navigate shortages due to COVID-19, downtown Baton Rouge leaders are staying optimistic that foot traffic will continue to pick up. Tourism is expected to ramp...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

US Senate candidate Luke Mixon speaks at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Press Club hosted the candidate challenging John Kennedy for his seat representing Louisiana in the US Senate. Luke Mixon was the speaker on Monday, Jan. 10, for Press Club of Baton Rouge. Mixon, a Democrat from Bunkie, is a graduate of the Naval Academy and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRCC, ExxonMobil to host open house for North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative Jan. 19

The following information is from BRCC. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College and partner ExxonMobil will host a Open House for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI) on Wednesday, January 19 at 6 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Dr., Baton Rouge. NBRITI provides training courses in welding, electrical, millwright, and pipefitting crafts at no cost to qualifying participants. Students participate in a fast-tracked classroom and hands-on training, which also includes a life-skills/workforce preparation component. Registration is required to attend the Open House. Individuals can visit www.mybrcc.edu/nbriti for more information or to register.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Break
Politics
WAFB

Free COVID testing for students and faculty in greater BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Free high quality PCR COVID testing will be readily available weekly for all students and staff, K-12, in the greater Baton Rouge area that includes East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and East and West Feliciana. The Louisiana Department of Health...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

