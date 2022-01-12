EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat

The following information is from BRCC. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College and partner ExxonMobil will host a Open House for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI) on Wednesday, January 19 at 6 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Dr., Baton Rouge. NBRITI provides training courses in welding, electrical, millwright, and pipefitting crafts at no cost to qualifying participants. Students participate in a fast-tracked classroom and hands-on training, which also includes a life-skills/workforce preparation component. Registration is required to attend the Open House. Individuals can visit www.mybrcc.edu/nbriti for more information or to register.
