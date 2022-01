Since late December, a rare, wayward eagle native to Russia and Japan has taken up residence along Maine's Midcoast near Boothbay Harbor. The Steller's sea eagle is one of the largest raptors in the world, weighing up to 20 pounds with an eight-foot wingspan. There are only about 4,000 of them left, and the chance to see one has captivated Mainers and birders from around the country.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO