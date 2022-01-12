Colorado lawmakers focus on crime in opening day of Legislature

Hall Estill, a regional Southwestern law firm, with offices in Denver, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Northwest Arkansas, proudly announces that E. Job Seese, Diane L. Hernandez, and Joel P. Johnston have been elected as Shareholders in its Denver office. “The selection and appointment of Shareholders are met with great anticipation within Hall Estill,” said Mike Cooke, managing partner for Hall Estill. “Job, Diane and Joel have earned this status through the embodiment of our core values, including the highest degree of commitment and care for our clients.” Kip Hunter, senior shareholder and board member, echoes Cooke’s praise of the incoming class of shareholders. “I extend my congratulations to Job, Diane and Joel,” Hunter said. “This is an impressive class of Shareholders who have contributed greatly to the success of the firm through their commitment to personal and professional excellence.” Job is a seasoned trial lawyer. He represents clients in all types of commercial disputes – oil and gas, cannabis, trade secret, and general contractual matters. Before entering private practice, Job clerked for The Honorable Stanley F. Birch, Jr., U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Job received his J.D. from the Washington and Lee University School of Law, where he graduated with highest honors and his undergraduate alma mater is the University of the South. Diane’s practice is concentrated in employment-based immigration, as well as labor and employment law. She received her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, with highest honors. While in law school, she served as the editor in chief of the Tulsa Law Review and as Vice President of the Latino Law Students Association. She received her Bachelor of Arts in foreign service/political science and master’s in environmental studies from Baylor University. Joel practices environmental, regulatory, and corporate/transactional law across a variety of industries, leveraging his decade of experience working as a technical and corporate leader in the environmental consulting arena. He earned his J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law with a certificate in sustainable energy and resources law and served as a Notes and Comments Editor for the Energy Law Journal while there. He received his Bachelor of Science in geology from Colorado State University, and he holds a Professional Geologist license in Wyoming. ### About Hall Estill: Founded in 1966 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hall Estill is a full-service law firm with clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations and medium-sized companies to nonprofit organizations, emerging businesses and individuals. More than 150 legal professionals work in the firm at offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas assisting a diversified base of local, regional, national and international clients.
