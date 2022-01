ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — MANNA FoodBank announced its next CEO on Jan. 5, who is just the sixth leader in almost 40 years of the charity's existence. Claire Neal, who hails from North Carolina, returns to her home state to take the help at MANNA, and she brings a wealth of experience in health equity, food services and has a proven track record of achieving positive outcomes through collaboration.

