The sporty version of Toyota minivan looks great and is available with all-wheel-drive. The 2022 Toyota Sienna is a good example of why minivans are enjoying a resurgence. For starters, it is not "mini" but large enough to carry up to eight people in comfort. Despite its size, the Sienna is only available as hybrid, which means it gets surprisingly good mileage. It is also available with all-wheel-drive, a good option in the wet Pacific Northwest. And it is offered in a wide range of trim levels, from a well-equipped base LE to a near luxury Platinum and a new, slightly raised AWD-equipped Woodland Edition that is a little more off-road capable.

