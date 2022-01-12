Glouster man’s body moved with wheelbarrow, prosecutor says

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men charged in the death of Gary Gardner of Glouster allegedly moved his body with a wheelbarrow, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Zachary Stanley, 40, of Athens, and Thomas Thomas, 45, of Glouster, were both indicted Monday in Athens County. They were charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, the prosecutor’s office said in a media release.

Gardner, 56, was found dead outside of a Glouster home on Sept. 30. Drugs and paraphernalia were discovered at the scene along with evidence that a wheelbarrow was used to move the body.

The indictments allege that Thomas and Stanley caused Gardner’s death in connection with drug trafficking.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court. He was

placed on a $250,000 bond. Stanley has yet to be arrested, the media release said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.