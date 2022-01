Closing out 2021, the Dodge City Commission held a special meeting on Thursday to make amendments to the 2021 budget. “There are three funds we need to amend,” city finance director Nicole May said. “The Capital Equipment, which needs to be amended because of COVID-19 2020, we had pushed off expenditures so the cash was available so at the beginning of 2021 we did allow departments to make some of those purchases.”

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO