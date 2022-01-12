ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

4 things Russia wants right now

By Charles Maynes
wwno.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — First U.S. and Russian diplomats faced off in Geneva. Then NATO received a Russian delegation in Brussels. Finally, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will sponsor talks in Vienna Thursday. Russia courted all this attention by massing some 100,000 troops near its border with...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
abc27 News

No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and NATO on Wednesday rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine but left open the possibility of future talks with Moscow on arms control, missile deployments, and ways to prevent military incidents between Russia and the West. The decisions came at a meeting of the NATO-Russia […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Nuland
Person
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

NATO offers arms talks as Russia warns of dangers

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - NATO said on Wednesday it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployments to avert the risk of war in Europe, but Moscow said the situation was "very dangerous" and the way forward was unclear. The gulf between Russia's position and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Central Europe#European#Soviet#Pro Russian
BBC

Ukraine tensions: US says Russia faces stark choice

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has warned Russia that it must choose either diplomacy or confrontation with the West. She was speaking after talks between Nato and Russia, one of three diplomatic events this week aimed at reducing tension over Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said...
POLITICS
Reuters

Slovak government approves defence treaty with United States

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows similar...
POLITICS
Business Insider

5 weapons Russia would likely use to attack Ukraine

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border in what is suspected to be preparation for an invasion. Russia's intentions remain unclear, but if it does take military action it has many potent weapons to use. These are the top five weapons the Russians could employ in ground warfare against Ukrainian...
MILITARY
AFP

US and NATO coordinate position ahead of Russia talks

The United States and its European allies coordinated their stance Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kyiv demanded an international summit. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated his demand that France and Germany join a new international summit between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
Washington Post

The West Is Right to Deny Russia a ‘Sphere of Influence’

We’ve been here countless times in history. Once again, diplomats representing great and antagonistic powers are meeting to decide the fate of nations not even sitting at the table. Some are hoping to prevent war. Others are betting that war, or the threat of it, is a fair price to secure their country’s “sphere of influence.”
POLITICS
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. While stopping short of threatening President Vladimir Putin with a military response, defence and foreign ministers from the bloc said an invasion by Russia of Ukraine would prompt severe sanctions and ruin Moscow's relationship with the EU for decades. "Russian movements are part of the pressure," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defence and foreign ministers in Brest, France. There "should not be negotiation under pressure," he said. The meeting comes after tense negotiations between US and Russian officials in Geneva on Monday that failed to produce an agreement on de-escalating the conflict but saw both sides offer to continue talking.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy