With Ubisoft just having announced that its subscription service, Ubisoft+, will be made available on Xbox consoles, we want to know — will you be subscribing?. Ubisoft+ is already available on PC, and features over 100 titles, along with DLC and expansions, with new releases added too. On PC, it costs $14.99/£12.99 per month — although Ubisoft hasn't specified if the price will remain the same for Xbox consoles. We want to know — what do you think of the news? Will you be subscribing? Let us know by voting in the poll below and having your say in the comments, and have a great weekend!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO