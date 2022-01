A Sebastopol couple were seriously injured in a house fire early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze on Harvard Drive where they saw a bedroom window glowing from inside. The woman had pulled her disabled husband from the bed and the couple were huddled against the bedroom door, making it difficult for fire crews to get into the bedroom. The couple were pulled out and both suffered burn and smoke injuries and are now being treated at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. The woman’s efforts likely saved her husband’s life. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated but it’s likely an electrical fire that happened accidentally.

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO