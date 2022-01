The body of a 43-year-old skier who went missing on Christmas Day was found this weekend miles from where rescue teams were originally searching for him. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the body of Rory Angelotta was discovered on Saturday about three miles from California's Northstar Ski Resort, where he was last seen skiing on the afternoon of Dec. 25.

