JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After his news conference Tuesday in Jacksonville was delayed due to a disruption with community activists and relocated, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about his plan to expand the state's monoclonal antibody treatment sites for COVID-19. DeSantis is urging the Biden administration to send more doses of the treatment to Florida, saying that the Department of Health and Human Services is not supplying the state with enough doses to meet the demand.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO