FRESH, HEALTHY FAMILY MEALS

Cover picture for the articleFAMILY FEATURES – Chef Nate Appleman knows how important it is to serve healthy meals to your family – ones they actually want to eat. Before having his first child, he transformed his eating and exercise habits and lost 85 pounds to get on a healthier path....

Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
24/7 Wall St.

20 Foods and Drinks You Only Think Are Healthy

Trying to figure out which foods and drinks are unhealthy can be overwhelming and exhausting. Information overload can make it difficult to understand what makes a specific treat good or bad for you. But certain ingredients can make any food unhealthy. They include sugar, too much sodium, trans fats, and some oils. These ingredients are […]
StyleCaster

7 Easy Ways To Meal Prep & Eat Healthy All Week Long

If you’ve never meal prepped before, now is your chance, friends. With most of us stuck at home surrounded by snacks and a fridge just a few feet away, keeping an eating schedule is harder than ever. But by learning how to meal prep, you can easily eat healthy—or at least consistently—all week long. After all, you probably have the time right now, so why not? And while no one should be forced to be or feel productive while social distancing, meal prepping is one way to accomplish something that’s actually a useful skill you can use throughout your entire...
thecountrycook.net

Hearty Chicken and Noodles

An easy, filling family dinner, these Hearty Chicken and Noodles have tasty ingredients and are 100% comforting!. Now that the cold weather has set in and we are in the midst of winter, all I can think of is comfort food. This Hearty Chicken and Noodles is one of my favorite one pot meals to make that feeds a crowd and is super easy to put together. With vegetables, chicken and pasta you really can't go wrong with this one, everyone flocks to the table when this is made. With an array of seasonings, there is so much flavor that you will want to out this Hearty Chicken and Noodle Recipe on your menu rotation!
recipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
MIX 107.9

13 Foods You Shouldn’t Eat For Breakfast

  Eating breakfast has been found to lower your risk of diabetes, and lower your risk of a heart attack. 78% of people who eat breakfast everyday are able to lose weight and keep it off eat but not all breakfast foods are healthy options. According to “Eat This, Not That!” dietitians suggest you skip […]
