Bernard Tomic told an umpire he would test positive for Covid “in the next two days” as he lashed out at how testing was being carried out at the Australian Open qualifiers.Tomic lost 6-1 6-4 to opponent Roman Safiullin and the first set was lost in just 23 minutes. After conceding the first set, the 29-year-old sat in his chair next to the umpire and began to criticise testing at the event.“I’m sure in the next two days I’ll test positive, I’m telling you,” Tomic said. “I’ll buy you dinner if I don’t test positive in three days. Otherwise,...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO