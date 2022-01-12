ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

4 COVID-19 rapid tests you can buy on Amazon right now

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmCNR_0dk2V2ZN00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

After over a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are now available to the public. Insurers will soon be able to cover the cost of an at-home test , but as the number of cases continues to climb, it is getting harder and harder to find these antigen tests in stores. The demand is simply too high. Luckily, it is possible to order a COVID-19 rapid test through Amazon right now.

When should I test for COVID-19?

If you have been in close contact with an individual who has COVID-19, an at-home test will help you determine if the virus has been passed on to you. However, it is important to understand there is a window of time when the virus is undetectable. For that reason, according to the CDC , if you have no symptoms, you should wait 3-5 days after known exposure before administering an at-home COVID-19 test . If you develop any symptoms, you can administer the test right away.

For peace of mind, if you plan on traveling or you will be partaking in an indoor event, you may opt to take an at-home test before the event or 3-5 days after, even if you have no symptoms or you have been vaccinated.

Are at-home COVID-19 rapid tests accurate?

While most companies list the accuracy rate of an at-home COVID-19 test on the packaging or in the product’s description, ultimately, achieving success depends largely on how well an individual can follow directions, says the CDC . Before administering a self-test at home, it is important to thoroughly read and understand all instructions. This includes storing the unit at the proper temperature, taking a sample from the right location for the right amount of time and waiting the designated amount of time for results.

How soon will my COVID-19 rapid test arrive?

Unfortunately, while you can purchase an at-home COVID-19 test on Amazon right now, it doesn’t mean the test will arrive in 2 days, even if you subscribe to Amazon Prime. Currently, the average shipping time is 2 weeks. Because of this, it is important to plan ahead and order tests before you need them. However, it is also important to realize that at-home COVID-19 tests do not have a long shelf life. If you order more than can be used by the expiration date — which may be anywhere from 6-8 months after you receive the kit — results will be less reliable.

COVID-19 tests currently available on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrtGD_0dk2V2ZN00

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (two-pack)

This FDA-authorized rapid test is currently the most affordable option. The sample collection method only requires a half-inch to three-quarter-inch insertion, so there is no discomfort, and results are available in about 15 minutes. The company has a free app that offers instructions and tracking, making it useful in work and school environments.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIsQg_0dk2V2ZN00

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test (two-pack)

This FDA-authorized at-home test will work whether or not you have symptoms, and it delivers results with 95% accuracy. It is suitable for individuals as young as 2 years old (when administered by an adult), and the results are available in about 10 minutes. Each box has an expiration date, and the free On/Go app can be used to track the results of individuals and small groups.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjPrh_0dk2V2ZN00

Lucira Check It Single-Use COVID-19 Rapid Test

The Lucira test is significantly more expensive than the other two options. However, it is a molecular single-use test, not an antigen test, so it has a 98% degree of accuracy. There is only one test included in the kit, and results are available in about 30 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmjOL_0dk2V2ZN00

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit

This reasonably priced option from Amazon is not a rapid test. It is a sample collection kit that you must mail to a lab for results. This collection kit is currently in stock. Results are available within 24 hours of the sample arriving at the lab, making this option potentially faster than waiting for an at-home rapid test to be shipped.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

These online tools can help you find at-home COVID-19 tests

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread at a record pace across America, consumers are having an increasingly difficult time finding at-home self-tests like Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue At-Home. In some major cities, people lined up outside drugstores in December in hopes of finding one.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Cdc#Bestreviews
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more

It might be 2022 right now, but over at Amazon it’s like Black Friday 2021 never ended. Seriously, we can’t believe how impressive some of these deals are! From deep discounts on best-sellers to rare sales on hard-to-find gems, Amazon has all the bases covered. Definitely check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available on Sunday. Want to see some highlights? The biggest news is definitely the fact that Amazon’s #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount. They ship out fast and you can get 2-packs right now for...
RETAIL
BGR.com

Best weighted blanket on Amazon is under $40 today

The best weighted blankets are incredibly popular because they help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Right now, Amazon is running a big sale that slashes more than 50% off the #1 best-selling option. The YnM weighted blanket lineup is beloved by Amazon shoppers, and today prices start at just $39.80. This top-selling blanket normally retails for between $80 and $210, so this is an incredible deal. This blanket has a whopping 35,000 5-star Amazon ratings, which makes it the most beloved option on the site! YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads (… Price: $39.80 You...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more

Yes, Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $189.99 today. And yes, you can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. But there's one type of Amazon deal right now that's outselling everything else by a landslide. Needless to say, we're talking about COVID rapid home tests. Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are actually discounted. They're still impossible to find in stock in most stores, so we have no idea how Amazon has COVID test kits in stock and on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more

Our readers have really been swarming to Amazon this week. That should come as no surprise, of course, since Amazon is somehow still offering Black Friday-quality deals in mid-January this year! The best Amazon deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $189.99. You can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. That's a truly amazing value. Of course, nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid home tests. Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are discounted. We have no idea how...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Glamour

The Best N95 Face Masks on Amazon for Peak Protection

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Between coronavirus, brand-new variants, and now sci-fi-worthy hybrids—what's good, flurona?—the best N95 face masks on Amazon are back to being best sellers. They offer the most protection out there (no shade to your cute printed cloth mask), which is even more important seeing as the omicron variant appears to be the most contagious one yet. (Apparently, the delta variant was only the beginning….)
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
Well+Good

This Is the Only Place You Can Buy the UGG Ultra Mini Boots Taking Over Instagram Right Now

They say history repeats itself and fashion history is no exception, so here's the breaking news: UGGs are officially in again (Editor's note: Were they ever really out, though?). We all woke up one morning and the shearling-lined boots that *defined* many of our middle school years had made a deal with [insert higher power here] and taken over every Instagram feed, TikTok scroll, morning commute, and grocery store people-watching (outfit-envying) perusal. The game-changer that brought them back? The Ultra Mini Boot. This micro-miniature version of the ever-loved 2000s classic has been seen on everyone from Kendall Jenner to Joan Smalls and every fashion blogger and trendy influencer under the sun. As a result, it has become nearly impossible to find a pair.
APPAREL
wfmynews2.com

Can a COVID-19 rapid test detect the omicron variant?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the omicron variant surges in the Carolinas, researchers continue to investigate the features of this new version of the coronavirus. Scientists have said the variant is highly mutated, making some existing tools and treatments, like some monoclonal antibody therapy, less effective with other forms of the virus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $34 right now

Unless you're a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of a wireless borescope camera before now. Don't feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, however, you'll love it and you'll be so mad that you're only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they're best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost anything. And wireless...
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy