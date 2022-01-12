ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kirsten Dunst says she's 'proud' of her iconic upside-down 'Spider-Man' kiss, even though filming it with Tobey Maguire wasn't romantic

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8R94_0dk2UyCh00
Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man."

Columbia Pictures

  • Kirsten Dunst spoke to W magazine about her upside-down kiss with Tobey Maguire in "Spider-Man."
  • Dunst said that water got in Maguire's nose and he had trouble breathing while filming.
  • Even though it wasn't romantic to film, Dunst is "proud" that it has since become iconic.

" Spider-Man " star Kirsten Dunst opened up about the enduring legacy of the Marvel film's iconic kiss and explained how filming the scene with Tobey Maguire was far from romantic.

"I did not feel like it was a famous kiss because Tobey was... water was getting up his nose because of the rain, and then he couldn't breathe in the Spider-Man suit, and then... and it just felt very late at night," Dunst, who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's trilogy released between 2002 and 2007, said in a new interview with W magazine ,

"I didn't think about it that way," Dunst added.

The "Power of the Dog" star said that she had an inkling that it would be pivotal because Raimi gave her a "book of famous kisses."

"That made me realize how romantic and special Sam wanted this to be," she said. "Even though it wasn't necessarily feeling that way with Tobey hanging upside down."

"I'm proud to be a part of that," Dunst said when interviewer Lynn Hirschberg said that the kiss is now included in "every montage of famous kisses."

"It looked like a great kiss," the actress said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0qDx_0dk2UyCh00
Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man."

Columbia Pictures

The famous kiss between Spider-Man and MJ, which has been referenced on "The O. C." and Tom Holland's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," happened more than an hour into the 2002 film.

In the movie, Maguire's web-slinger saved MJ from being attacked in an alley by several men. While hanging upside-down afterward, Spidey told MJ that she has a "knack for getting in trouble," referring to him saving her during a previous incident.

After MJ joked that she had a "superhero stalker," he told her that he happened to be in the neighborhood.

MJ then asked Spidey if she could thank him this time, prompting her to roll down part of the hero's mask and kiss him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fP54_0dk2UyCh00
Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man."

Columbia Pictures

On the film's commentary as part of the home release, Maguire spoke about how difficult it was for him to breathe because the wet mask was covering his nose.

"Water was pouring down," the actor said. "I mean, it couldn't have been more uncomfortable. I literally couldn't breathe."

"I apologized to Kirsten," he continued. "I said, 'Listen, I'm gonna have to suck air out of the side our mouths.' ... The mask is rolled up to my nose and the mask is wet so it's no longer breathable at all. I could only breathe through my mouth and then I was kissing her, so there was nowhere to breathe. It was unbearable. And it was, like, 4:30, 5 in the morning."

Back in November in an interview with Vanity Fair , Dunst said that she felt like the cast of Raimi's trilogy, which included stars like Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin) and Alfred Molina (Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock), was "special." She also mentioned that Raimi "was so romantic about this movie."

"So, making it with him didn't feel like a huge movie," Dunst said, "It felt like we were making a tiny movie on a bigger scale."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged: the sweetest moments together

They are undoubtedly the couple of the moment. And not only at the cinema, where Spiderman No Way Home is breaking box office records both in Italy and in the rest of the world. But why outside of the film and in real life the relationship between Tom Holland And Zendaya has recently become official.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Inside the Magic

Andrew Garfield’s Stuntman Mistakenly Confirms ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Multiverse Marvel movie that featured three “Spider-Men” for the first time in superhero history. On the heels of a record-breaking fan-movement surrounding Andrew Garfield’s canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Garfield’s stuntman seemingly confirmed the future of Garfield’s Spider-Man with a recent social media post.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man 4: Why The Tobey Maguire Sequel Never Happened

It has been 20 years since Sam Raimi introduced the world to Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in the 2002 smash hit Spider-Man. Two successful sequels — Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 — followed in the years following, and things were looking up for the friendly web-slinger with the planned Spider-Man 4. But, sometimes, plans fall through and we are left asking what happened.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Pictures#Film Star#W
AOL Corp

2022 movie preview: Our 35 most anticipated films

After an up-and-down year at the box office as movie theaters looked to rebound from crippling coronavirus closings, 2021 ended on a high note as the record-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home swung in and saved the day. Can the movie biz maintain that momentum into 2022 and beyond? There’s certainly...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

From Batman to ‘Black Panther 2’: The 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Another year, another lineup of movies we desperately hope will be coming to a theater near us some time in the foreseeable future. 2022 may have already started to do the push-and-punt game with release dates (check you out in the spring, Morbius! See you in 2023, John Wick 4!) in anticipation of what may be a shakier-than-expected return to a “normal” filmgoing year. That said, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing over the next 12 months, from new superhero movies to big-name, star-studded ensemble dramas to more superhero movies to historical epics, throwback comedies and yes, even...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal the Challenge of Getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home's writers revealed how they managed the challenge of getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come back for this film. One of the biggest surprises in the movie was the return of the two former Spider-Men. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers about their ending to the Home trilogy. Marvel Studios decided to pull out all the stops for the final entry in this Spider-Man story. Garfield and Maguire weren't exactly locks to join this cast. In fact, they had to be convinced to unite without even seeing the script. However, once there was a larger conversation about the story, both of the older actors agreed to take part. However, both Garfield and Maguire wanted some input about how they would modernize their characters. After all, it's been years since anyone has seen the original Spider-Man and his Amazing friend on the big screen. Check out what they had to say down below:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Andrew Garfield says lying about Spider-Man was ‘weirdly enjoyable’: ‘Like a massive game of Werewolf’

Andrew Garfield has admitted that he found it “weirdly enjoyable” lying about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.*Spoilers for No Way Home below*The Amazing Spider-Man star had a surprise role in the Tom Holland film, along with fellow former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.While fans had long speculated that the pair would be returning for the movie, Garfield had categorically denied any involvement in the project.Speaking to The Wrap, Garfield said of lying in interviews: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”He then compared the experience to the party game Werewolf, in...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Andrew Garfield Finally Spills About ‘Spider-Man’ Return and Future — and the ‘Gift’ of ‘Tick, Tick Boom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Following a lengthy stage hiatus (which nabbed him a Tony Award), the actor stormed the fourth quarter of 2021 with back-to-back film releases in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” The latter has placed him front and center for Oscar contention in the best actor category. And then came December.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Marisa Tomei Explains How Her ‘Reinvention’ Of Aunt May Came To Be

When Marisa Tomei first popped up as Peter Parker’s Aunt May, it threw audiences for a loop. Previous takes – live-action, animated, and comics – had portrayed Parker’s surrogate mother as a white-haired older woman unaware of her nephew’s secret identity. Captain America: Civil War changed all that as Tomei made May Parker a modern New York woman. Her portrayal changed moviegoers’ perspective on the iconic character. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Oscar winner broke down how the reinvention came to be.
MOVIES
Deadline

Margaret Qualley Talks Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’, Status Of Her Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers Pic As She Nabs First Solo SAG Nom for ‘Maid’

After earning her first solo SAG Award nomination this morning for her turn in Netflix’s Maid, Margaret Qualley spoke with Deadline about her experience with the series, as well as upcoming roles in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Victorian drama Poor Things, Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon and Zachary Wigon’s thriller Sanctuary, and the status of the film Fred & Ginger from director Jonathan Entwistle, in which she’s set to play Ginger Rogers opposite Jamie Bell’s Fred Astaire. While Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland recently announced that he will topline his own Astaire biopic for Sony, Qualley is unaware at this point of when Fred...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ushered in a new era of superheroes in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), particularly Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Marvel characters. Cracking open the Marvel collection like never before, every Marvel fan is ready to see more of these Spider-Man actors in action, and new reports suggest that Tobey Maguire wants to be in the suit full-time again.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Different Marvel Character Was Supposed to Introduce Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Variants in No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home's introduction of "variant" Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become an instant-classic scene. Fans (who don't read online rumors) were caught wildly by surprise when MJ (Zendaya) and Ned's (Jacob Batalon) attempt to console their buddy Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in his darkest moment instead turned into a multiverse-mishap. Garfield and Maguire's arrivals were hilariously undercut by Ned's grandmother's pragmatic wishes that the Spider-Men use their great powers for the responsibility of tidying up. However, it turns out that a different Marvel character was originally supposed to carry that scene...
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

250K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy