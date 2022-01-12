ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UK's OVO Energy to cut roughly 1,700 jobs -Sky News

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British gas and electricity supplier OVO Energy will cut a quarter of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at saving costs amid the deepening industry crisis, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

OVO could announce details of its plans as soon as Thursday, with roughly 1,700 out of 6,200 roles expected to be lost as part of a voluntary redundancy programme, the report added bit.ly/3zQupaJ.

The COVID-19 pandemic had previously led the energy supplier to lay off employees and close offices in an attempt to restructure its businesses.

UK’s soaring wholesale energy costs have put pressure on the industry, with more than 20 energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, having collapsed.

OVO did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gas grid ready for 20% hydrogen blend from next year

The gas grid will be able to deliver more hydrogen to households across Britain from next year, the trade body of network companies has said.The operators of the grid say they will have the capacity to blend 20% of the fuel into the regular gas grid, a move that could see a drop in households’ carbon emissions.“Whether it be heating our homes, powering our businesses or generating cleaner electricity, hydrogen will help drive up our energy security, while driving down our carbon emissions – and Britain’s gas grid companies are ready to get on with the job of delivering that,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ovo workers ‘devastated’ at plans to cut 1,700 jobs

Workers at Ovo are said to be “devastated” by news that 1,700 jobs are set to be cut by the energy firm.Staff were given details of plans on Thursday, which include reducing the number of offices from 10 to three.Unions said they will oppose the job cuts, and criticised the Government for “doing nothing” to tackle the energy crisis.The cuts represent a quarter of the number of employees at Ovo, which has around 4.5 million customers.Ovo said it is also increasing its minimum wage by 15% to £12 an hour, giving a pay rise for 1,000 employees.Unite blasts energy bosses at...
BUSINESS
The Independent

India, Britain launching talks on free trade deal

India and Britain are launching talks on pursuing a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Actual negotiations kick off next week, officials said. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. The deal could potentially...
ECONOMY
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovo Energy#Sky News#Uk#British
power-technology.com

UK’s third-largest utility lets 1,700 staff go as UK market struggles

Ovo Energy has made more than one quarter of its staff redundant to survive high wholesale gas and electricity prices. Ovo Energy, the UK’s third-largest utility, will announce redundancies for 1,700 of its staff on Thursday. The company aims to cut costs and reinforce its finances against consistently high wholesale gas and energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Job cuts at Ovo blasted by union

The job cuts are part of a restructuring exercise aimed at saving costs amid the deepening energy industry crisis. According to union Unite, the energy supplier’s plans to make 1,700 to 2,000 workers redundant were announced to Ovo staff this morning. Ovo was set up in 2007 and became...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
BUSINESS
BBC

Ovo Energy tells staff it will cut a quarter of its workforce

Ovo Energy, the UK gas and electricity provider, has told staff it plans to cut a quarter of its workforce. The firm confirmed in a letter to its employees that it will axe 1,700 roles from a total 6,200 workers. The reorganisation is linked to its acquisition of SSE three...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

MOVES-Sugar maker Cristal Union promotes Astolfi to CEO

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France’s second largest sugar and ethanol maker Cristal Union has appointed Xavier Astolfi as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Alain Commissaire who has been at the helm of the group since its creation in 2000, the company said on Thursday. Astolfi, 51, has...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU halts merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai

The European Union on Thursday rejected the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger would have led to “fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.” European customers account for almost half the orders in the $45 billion market. “We prohibited the merger,” Vestager said, arguing that LNG shipbuilding was such a complicated process that it was already...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Water company bosses ‘should have bonuses targeted’ for river pollution breaches

Bosses at water companies should have limits placed on bonuses if their firms pollute rivers in breach of permits , MPs have said. A environmental parliamentary committee made the suggestion in a report on the state of England’s rivers, which concluded these were “in a mess”. The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said water companies appeared to be “dumping untreated or partially-treated sewage in rivers on a regular basis”. This was often in breach of permits, which only allow this in exceptional circumstances, its report said.The MPs recommended Ofwat, the water services regulator, looked into what powers it had over remuneration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Benefits must rise by twice as much to keep up with soaring inflation, says IFS

Benefits should increase by twice as much as planned to help lower-income households keep up with the soaring cost of living, a leading think tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said current government plans were not fit for purpose because inflation is expected to surge to 6 per cent while benefits will increase by just 3.1 per cent in April.Many of the UK's poorest households will therefore see a 3 per cent decrease in their real benefit levels and living standards.The IFS recommended raising benefit payments by 6 per cent in April instead of increasing them in line...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Countryside Properties, M&S drag British midcaps lower; banks lift FTSE 100

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 250 index slipped on Thursday, dragged down by shares of Countryside Properties and Marks & Spencer, while a rise in heavyweight financial and commodity stocks helped the FTSE 100 edge higher. The domestically-focussed mid-cap index closed 0.4% lower, with homebuilder Countryside Properties dropping 20.6% to the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy