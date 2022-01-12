ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Centra temporarily suspends visitation as COVID hospitalizations reach record levels

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soAs9_0dk2U5BL00

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Centra says they have chosen to temporarily suspend hospital visitations starting on Thursday, Jan. 13 in an effort to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 at its hospitals.

Hospital officials say they will continue to monitor and assess this policy on a weekly basis moving forward.

Centra’s locations that are impacted by the visitation restriction include:

  • Hospitals
  • Emergency Departments
  • Urgent Care
  • Primary Care Practices
  • All CMG locations
WATCH: Centra Health issues plea to communities as recent coronavirus surge puts strain on hospitals

As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, Centra reported 154 total coronavirus patients at its facilities. Of those, 118 are unvaccinated, 36 are vaccinated, 17 are in ICU (four of those are vaccinated) and 13 are ventilated (four of those are vaccinated).

Breaking those numbers down further, 135 total COVID-19 patients are at Lynchburg General Hospital, 15 are at Southside Community Hospital and four are at Bedford Memorial Hospital.

Centra officials say they have exceeded their prior all-time COVID-19 patient peak, which was 131 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital/Virginia Baptist Hospital in January of 2021.

Centra sees record number of hospitalizations, staff shortages as COVID spike continues

The visitation restrictions do not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personnel.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

They say that if your loved one is admitted, to talk to your nurse about possible communication opportunities that may be provided.

Centra also says that COVID-19 testing opportunities have been made available for the month of January, which include:

  • Every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These testing opportunities will run through the month of January at Lynchburg Family Medical Residency Practice at 2323 Memorial Avenue, Suite 10 in Lynchburg. Testing will be available to anyone age 16 or older with symptoms or who has had close contact with a confirmed case.

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

Centra doctors ask that you visit a testing site or clinic for testing and avoid going to an emergency room.

Also, COVID-19 testing will be done each Saturday in January from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bedford General Surgery at 1615 Oakwood Street, Suite D in Bedford. Testing will be available to anyone age 16 or older with symptoms or who has had close contact with a confirmed case.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is also offering testing every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at VDH’s Alleghany Avenue location in Lynchburg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

WATCH: Centra Health issues plea to communities as recent coronavirus surge puts strain on hospitals

UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of Emergency Order 84 to help Virginia hospitals tackle the rising number of patients during the latest COVID-19 surge, Centra Health officials discussed ways community members can help combat the current strain on hospitals’ resources. According to Dr. Chris Lewis, the senior vice president and chief clinical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for late-January in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH), along with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, are together hosting two vaccination clinics at two Danville elementary schools later this month. The clinics will take place on: Saturday, Jan. 22 at Schoolfield Elementary School at 1400 West Main Street in Danville Saturday, Jan. 29 at Gibson […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

VDH reports 2nd highest COVID case spike with 19,836 new cases, 225 new hospitalizations as of Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 19,836 new COVID-19 cases — breaking the previous record for the second-largest single-day case spike of the pandemic — and 35 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,315,256 confirmed and probable cases and 15,750 confirmed and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Health
Lynchburg, VA
Government
City
Lynchburg, VA
WFXR

COVID-19 testing events planned in Martinsville, Pittsylvania County

(WFXR) – Starting next week and lasting into much of February, a series of COVID-19 testing events will take place in Martinsville. The West Piedmont Health District says the events will take place at the Martinsville National Guard Armory’s parking lot at 315 Commonwealth Boulevard West on the following dates: Wednesday, Jan. 19 Wednesday, Jan. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

What do you do if you can’t find a COVID test in Virginia?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Stores and libraries keep selling out of at-home COVID-19 tests, testing sites are experiencing hours-long waiting times, and pharmacy and clinic testing appointments are fully-booked days in advance. Now, many Virginians are asking, what do you do when you can’t get tested? Health experts encourage you to use common sense. If […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

16,681 new COVID cases, 177 new hospitalizations included in VDH’s Tuesday tally

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 16,681 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,295,420 confirmed and probable cases and 15,715 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 927,416 cases and 13,129 deaths are related to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH reports 57,703 new COVID cases, 917 new hospitalizations between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Between Friday and Monday, Virginia health officials reported 57,703 new COVID-19 cases — including 26,175 new cases from Saturday, shattering the record for the largest single-day case spike of the entire pandemic — and 20 new virus-related deaths. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,278,739 confirmed and probable […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visitations#Covid#Centra Health#Icu#Bedford Memorial Hospital
WFXR

Health officials warn about ‘flurona,’ urge southwest Virginians to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It’s not just COVID-19 hitting hospitals where it hurts. Some are facing a double whammy of the flu and the coronavirus, which is being nicknamed “flurona.” The director of the New River Health District, Dr. Noelle Bissell, says it’s very likely that more and more people have been infected with both […]
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

Weekly COVID-19 testing events planned in Martinsville starting next week

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Starting next week and lasting into much of February, a series of COVID-19 testing events will take place in Martinsville. The West Piedmont Health District says the events will take place at the Martinsville National Guard Armory’s parking lot at 315 Commonwealth Boulevard West on the following dates: Wednesday, Jan. 19 […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFXR

Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients at ‘near Southwest Virginia’ hospitals jumps from 287 to 409 after two weeks

(WFXR) — The number of COVID-related hospitalizations surged around the “near Southwest Virginia” region over the last two weeks, climbing from 287 to 409 confirmed and pending patients over the course of two weeks. This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center. Between Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WATCH: Sovah Health holds briefing about pause on elective, non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge

(WFXR) — With rising COVID-19 case numbers and low vaccination rates in the Southside Virginia region, Sovah Health announced that it is halting elective and non-urgent surgical cases in order to protect members of the Danville and Martinsville communities. Health officials say they are reaching out to patients so they can reschedule elective surgical cases […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
618
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy