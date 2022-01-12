Centra temporarily suspends visitation as COVID hospitalizations reach record levels

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Centra says they have chosen to temporarily suspend hospital visitations starting on Thursday, Jan. 13 in an effort to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 at its hospitals.

Hospital officials say they will continue to monitor and assess this policy on a weekly basis moving forward.

Centra’s locations that are impacted by the visitation restriction include:

Hospitals

Emergency Departments

Urgent Care

Primary Care Practices

All CMG locations

As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, Centra reported 154 total coronavirus patients at its facilities. Of those, 118 are unvaccinated, 36 are vaccinated, 17 are in ICU (four of those are vaccinated) and 13 are ventilated (four of those are vaccinated).

Breaking those numbers down further, 135 total COVID-19 patients are at Lynchburg General Hospital, 15 are at Southside Community Hospital and four are at Bedford Memorial Hospital.

Centra officials say they have exceeded their prior all-time COVID-19 patient peak, which was 131 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital/Virginia Baptist Hospital in January of 2021.

The visitation restrictions do not apply to clergy, parents of minors, doulas and support personnel.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

They say that if your loved one is admitted, to talk to your nurse about possible communication opportunities that may be provided.

Centra also says that COVID-19 testing opportunities have been made available for the month of January, which include:

Every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These testing opportunities will run through the month of January at Lynchburg Family Medical Residency Practice at 2323 Memorial Avenue, Suite 10 in Lynchburg. Testing will be available to anyone age 16 or older with symptoms or who has had close contact with a confirmed case.

Centra doctors ask that you visit a testing site or clinic for testing and avoid going to an emergency room.

Also, COVID-19 testing will be done each Saturday in January from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bedford General Surgery at 1615 Oakwood Street, Suite D in Bedford. Testing will be available to anyone age 16 or older with symptoms or who has had close contact with a confirmed case.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is also offering testing every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at VDH’s Alleghany Avenue location in Lynchburg.

