Six months ago, Stephen A. Smith decided that it's bad that Shohei Ohtani's the face of baseball because he needs an interpreter:. These xenophobic comments from Stephen A. Smith aren't all too surprising, as this is not the first time he has resorted to racism on ESPN. He is the same one who said that Colin Kaepernick doesn't actually want to play in the NFL when Kaepernick had to change the venue of his 2019 workout due to the NFL not allowing the venue it was set up to be at let media cover the event. He claimed that Kaepernick, who was black-balled from the NFL for peacefully protesting during the National Anthem, isn't being black-balled but is actually not playing because he just "wants to be a martyr."

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO