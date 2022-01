Chelsea travels to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of its Carabao Cup semifinal match-up against its bitter London rivals. Thomas Tuchel’s men will make the journey to the city’s north side carrying with them a 2-0 aggregate lead. Anything besides a two-plus goal defeat will see the Blues move into the final of the competition they have not won since 2015. It was a convincing win last time out, but supporters were left disappointed that they could not finish off the tie in just one go. The home side missed a plethora of chances throughout the 90 minutes—specifically in the second half—in front of a ruckus Stamford Bridge crowd. Nevertheless, a two-goal lead should be enough to see Tuchel’s men advance regardless.

