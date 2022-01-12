Canada's Imperial Oil to market XTO Energy interests

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to market its interests in XTO Energy Canada jointly with Exxon Mobil Canada.

Imperial and Exxon Mobil Canada each own 50% of XTO Energy Canada, with assets that include 568,000 net acres in the Montney shale, 85,000 net acres in the Duvernay shale and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta.

Net production from these assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day, the company said in a statement.

Calgary-based Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil, said the decision is part of the company’s ongoing evaluation of its unconventional portfolio, and is consistent with its strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets.

Imperial added that a definitive decision to sell the assets has not been made.