The Maple Leafs four game swing through the US continues tonight with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. This is the first of two games back-to-back—tomorrow’s is against the Arizona Coyotes—both with 10:00 p.m. ET starts, so if you live in Ontario you may want to take a nap after work today as both these games will go past midnight. Both games are TSN broadcasts too, meaning blackout restrictions will apply on NHL Live.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO