How and when will the pandemic be over? Many are asking that question as the Omicron variant sweeps across the U.S., with infection numbers continuing to surge and hospitals strained due to a shortage of healthcare workers. New Jersey just reinstated a public health emergency due to the situation, while California has even ordered COVID-positive medical staff (that are asymptomatic) to stay on the job. Hospitalizations are also climbing higher than last winter's peak - before the widespread distribution of vaccines - due to Omicron's extraordinary spread in absolute numbers (meaning more people will experience severe disease).

