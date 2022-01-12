Northern Michigan is home to some of the best winter sports around.

The winter season is open at Mount Holiday in Traverse City! It has been open since 1949 for over 70 years!

It’s one of the last remaining nonprofit ski hills in the country! A ski hill for the people, by the people. This non-profit depends on its community, and their mission is to connect the community through all four seasons. Mount Holiday is open all year long, and even when there’s no snow, the bar and restaurant are open for everyone to gather and enjoy a good meal.

The mountain offers more than just skiing! You can visit the slopes and go snowboarding and tubing as well. Tubing is a great winter activity for ANY age! Book your reservation HERE.

There are some great opportunities for the youth to get out and moving. The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City provides ski and snowboarding lessons here at the mountain called the Kiwanis-Record Eagle Ski School, where lessons are only $40 for 3-day sessions, and great for beginners! CLICK HERE to fill out the form and be part of the fun!

Mount Holiday also offers a scholarship program for the youth, to help out families who are unable to afford ski and snowboarding activities for their kids. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Get your season passes HERE.