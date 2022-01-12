ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Hernandez pleasantly surprised by Mets’ belated retirement of his number

By MATTHEW ROBERSON
Bradenton Herald
 19 hours ago

NEW YORK — Everything coming from the Mets this offseason seems to be sending a clear message: things are going to be different now. Whether it’s fitting the roster with a former Cy Young winner and multiple All-Stars, bringing in an establishment-type manager or adding a new general manager to work...

metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Retiring No. 17 Press Conference Thread

The Mets announced Tuesday night that they will retire Keith Hernandez‘s number 17 this summer, making him the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor. Hernandez joins Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, and Jerry Koosman as players with their numbers retired. He’ll be the second number retired in as many years with the Mets retiring Koosman’s in 2021.
MLB
MLB

Mets to retire Keith's No. 17 on July 9

NEW YORK -- Late in the 2019 season, at a press conference announcing plans to retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number, then-owner Jeff Wilpon spoke about the Mets’ proposal to “catch up and do some neat things for the fans” in the arena of franchise history. For years, the Mets had absorbed criticism for not connecting deeply enough with their roots. They intended to do something about it.
MLB
Newsday

Keith Hernandez breaks the news: Mets to hold Old-Timers' Day in 2022

Keith Hernandez is a two-time World Series champion, a former NL MVP, a member of both the Mets and St. Louis Cardinals Halls of Fame and a beloved broadcaster on SNY. On Tuesday, Hernandez added another line to his resume when the Mets announced they were going to retire his No. 17 in a ceremony on July 9.
BASEBALL
MLB

Keith's No. 17 retirement 'means the world'

NEW YORK -- Late in the 2019 season, at a press conference announcing plans to retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number, then-owner Jeff Wilpon spoke about the Mets’ proposal to “catch up and do some neat things for the fans” in the arena of franchise history. For years, the Mets had absorbed criticism for not connecting deeply enough with their roots. They intended to do something about it.
MLB
State
Connecticut State
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez Caught Off Guard By Jersey Retirement, Reveals Mets' Old-Timers' Day Plans

When Keith Hernandez fielded a phone call from Mets owner Steve Cohen on Tuesday, he thought they were going to discuss the team. And although this was a topic of conversation for the first 10 minutes of the call, it turns out that Cohen was actually contacting Hernandez to let him know that the Mets were going to retire his No. 17 jersey number in a ceremony at Citi Field next season on July 9.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

“Something I Never Dreamed Of” Keith Hernandez Speaks on Jersey Retirement

It was one of the rare times the Mets let Keith Hernandez speak uninterrupted. The franchise legend led a Zoom call to discuss his upcoming jersey retirement on July 9, becoming just the fourth in team history to receive the honor. Hernandez talked about what the moment meant to him...
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets get it right with Keith Hernandez honor

No one will ever wear number 17 for the New York Mets again. That’s a decision the franchise has made … and it’s the right decision as well. The New York Mets will retire the number 17 in honor of Keith Hernandez during the 2022 season. Keith...
MLB
Person
Ron Darling
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Casey Stengel
Person
Orlando Cepeda
Person
Kevin Appier
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Sandy Alderson
Person
Jerry Koosman
Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
MLB
MLB
New York Mets
New York Mets
