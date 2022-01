Weather on both coasts and places in between has been dreadful for the last 4-6 weeks. Whether there were significant snow and/or rain, everyone has seen something crazy. Since mid-November, So. California has had rigid weeks where the low was 38 degrees (and sometimes lower). We had about 10 days worth of rain that was also pretty cold. Yet other times we have had thick fog that was so wet that all the streets, sidewalks, and cars were all wet. (Dismal weather is how I viewed it)

