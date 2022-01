The Milwaukee Bucks were met with immediate criticism for their decision to waive big man DeMarcus Cousins last week, and justifiably so. Cousins played well for the defending champs after being brought aboard in early December, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.9 minutes per contest. Despite how strongly he played, the team decided to waive him before his non-guaranteed contract would have become fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season. Fans were rightfully upset with Milwaukee’s decision to move on from Cousins, and for good reason, as the Bucks have missed what he brings to the table off the bench in their three games since waiving him.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO