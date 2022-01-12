ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'60s icon Ronnie Spector dead at 78

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician Ronnie Spector has died following a brief battle with cancer, according to her family. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude," a statement...

TMZ.com

Marvelettes Singer Wanda Young Dead at 78

Wanda Young -- one of the few remaining members of The Marvelettes -- has died. The legendary singer's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed the news to the New York Times Saturday -- saying her mother had passed almost two weeks ago, on Dec. 15, in Garden City, MI as a result of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Dana Delany Remembers Longtime Friend Bob Saget’s Magnetic Allure and Darkly Comedic Charms

Hollywood continues to mourn Bob Saget. The multi-hyphenate, whose portrayal of beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, had just launched a stand-up comedy tour when he died in Florida over the weekend at the age of 65. Here, fellow actor Dana Delany remembers her longtime friend. I’ve known Bob [Saget] for 35 years. We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together. Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Bob Saget Dead At Age 65

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. According to TMZ, the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security found Saget in his room and called authorities at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they responded, they pronounced him dead. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known.
ORLANDO, FL
Bob Saget
Jonathan Greenfield
Ronnie Spector
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Rizzo

The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bob Saget Celebrated Laughter in Final Interview: Comedy Is ‘Doing Something Great for People’

Bob Saget had just kicked off his 2022 comedy tour “I Don’t Do Negative” when he died unexpectedly January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. The comedian and “Full House” actor was 65 years old. The tour started January 7 at the Hard Rock Orlando (Saget tweeted about the show: “Holy crap I loved that amazing audience tonight…A perfect first show of 2022!), and he performed January 8 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. The latter show would be his final stand-up appearance before his death. “Loved tonight’s show at [the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall] in Jacksonville,” Saget tweeted...
ORLANDO, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

George Wallace Remembers Bob Saget: “It Was His Gift to Find Humor in Darkness”

Hollywood is mourning the death of Bob Saget, following his untimely passing at age 65. The actor and stand-up comedian, whose comedic and affable portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House made him one of TV’s most popular fathers, was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. Saget was also the longtime host for America’s Funniest Home Videos and currently on a comedy tour. Here, fellow actor and comedian George Wallace remembers his late friend. Bob was my friend for more than 42 years. To truly honor him, fight the sadness and come with the laughter. It was his...
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Bob Saget's friends John Mayer, Jeff Ross livestream emotional journey to bring his car home from LAX

Bob Saget’s friends comedian Jeff Ross and musician John Mayer livestreamed their emotional journey bringing the late comedian’s car back home from the airport. The duo were good friends with Saget and were among the first to speak out about his death. As a result, they volunteered to retrieve his car after he drove it to LAX to catch a flight to Florida where he performed in a comedy show the night he died unexpectedly in his hotel room. While making the trip back to Saget’s home on the 405 Freeway, Ross took to Instagram from Mayer’s account and worked the camera while the singer drove.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
