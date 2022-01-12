ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Selling Posh Penthouse in L.A. for $22.5M

By Claudine Zap
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BW3Jd_0dk2RVyn00
By Getty Images/Realtor.com
REALTOR.COM https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwXM7_0dk2RVyn00

The Weeknd has had a busy year in real estate. In 2021, the musician made headlines with some huge transactions. And to start off the new year, the XO record label founder is kissing his Westwood penthouse goodbye, according to Dirt . It’s now on the market for $22.5 million.

The pop star, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, purchased the home in 2019 for $21 million. It was said to be one of the biggest condo deals in the Los Angeles area at the time.

The Weeknd traded up to a $70 million megamansion in Bel-Air in an off-market transaction last year.

Art-filled abode

As for his swanky spot in the Beverly West building, it spans an entire floor and offers views from the Pacific Ocean to the Santa Monica Mountains, to downtown L.A. The 8,000-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms and eight baths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYSXb_0dk2RVyn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S99Wy_0dk2RVyn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1119iZ_0dk2RVyn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bElf_0dk2RVyn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKvFM_0dk2RVyn00

The stylish pad also offers a sleek chef’s kitchen, open living and dining area, and entertainment bar with a wall of TVs.

The lavish primary suite features a glass bathroom, private gym, and balcony.

The boutique building with just 35 units offers 24/7 concierge service, a saltwater pool, and gym, among other amenities.

Megadeals

Last year, the Grammy winner also sold his Hidden Hills estate to Madonna for $19.3 million. He had purchased the 3-acre spread in 2017 for $18.2 million.

The Weeknd has reached No. 1 on the charts with “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Blinding Lights.” He is set to release “Dawn FM,” his fifth studio album.

Angel Salvador with The Beverly Hills Estates holds the listing.

This story was originally published on Realtor.com.

