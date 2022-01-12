ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Moose rescued after falling into basement of Colorado home, damaging ping-pong table

By Morgan Whitley, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIldL_0dk2RMHU00

BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado ( KDVR ) – This is a sight you don’t see every day.

A moose needed to be rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after stumbling into the basement of a home in Breckinridge on Monday, CPW reported.

‘Aquamation’: New technology provides pet owners an alternative to cremation

Officers with CPW were notified of the situation around 3:30 p.m., after the animal had fallen through a snow-covered window well while grazing nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jX7v0_0dk2RMHU00
The moose was grazing near the home when it fell through a window well. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Once inside the house, the moose was said to be trapped. A photo released by CPW shows the animal standing in the basement near an entertainment center, a rowing machine, a ping-pong table and what appears to be an overturned chair. A representative for CPW confirmed to Nexstar that the moose was responsible for the damage seen in the photo.

CPW officers arrived and tried to get the moose up the stairs and out the doors, but they could not get the moose to leave the basement. Ultimately, CPW officers needed to tranquilize the moose and cut off its antlers, at which point it was carried up the stairs with the help of local police, fire and EMS workers.

The moose suffered only a small cut on its leg, according to the CPW, and was released back into the wild. Its antlers will regrow in spring. (CPW said that moose antlers typically fall off this time of the year anyway.)

As unique as this situation may seem, CPW said it’s an important reminder about removing vegetation that may attract unwanted visitors near the home.

‘Meth-rrito’: TSA releases top 10 list of ‘most unusual items’ found in passengers’ bags

“It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife,” said Jermony Huntington, the CPW area wildlife manager, in a media release issued Tuesday. “Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape, will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Hot yoga and pizza help combat arctic temperatures

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold temperatures have been hanging over for nearly a week now. But some local businesses are sweating it out, in a good way. The weather has been uncomfortably cold for several days. But that doesn’t stop some local jobs from cranking up the heat for business. “Our hottest studio class […]
PITTSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
WBRE

Weather: Bitter cold, potential winter storm heading to Northeastern Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday to Saturday temperatures will fall into the single digits and possibly below zero. All while a potential high-impact storm for Sunday night into Monday is upon the Northeastern region. Friday night lows fall into the single digits and sub-zero Friday night wind chills will range between -10 and -20, possibly colder. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Seven miles in six hours, new 90-ton transformer heads to Salem Township

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new power transformer is headed to a substation in Salem Township. In a release, PPL states the 95-ton transformer will be delivered to the Glenbrook Substation in Salem Township from where it was delivered by rail in Berwick. The trip is only seven miles long, but the release says it […]
BERWICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Home#Kdvr#Cpw#Nexstar#Ems
WBRE

What is Delta 8? New dispensary opens on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 3BUDS LLC, a full-service Delta 8 cannabinoid company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their hemp dispensary on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday. The dispensary sells Delta 8, but many wonder what is Delta 8, how is it legal and how does it differ from medical marijuana […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WBRE

North Scranton Expressway reopened after tractor-trailer rollover

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer rollover closed a portion of the North Scranton Expressway for roughly three hours, while crews worked to clean the wreck. The rollover happened Wednesday morning around 8:20 when a tractor-trailer lost control and hit a concrete barrier on the North Scranton Expressway inbound just below the Interstate 81 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Local self-defense studio teaches potentially life-saving skills

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — January is National Stalker Awareness Month and there are facilities that will give you hands-on training to help you protect yourself if you’re in a dangerous situation. Self-defense is everyone’s right and it could be life-saving. “We do reality-based, situational self-defense,” said Robert Thomas, owner of Tsunami Self Defense Systems, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy