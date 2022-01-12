Arnold Schwarzenegger And His Sons Went Full Yellowstone As The Long Wait For Season 5 Begins

It just seems that Jamie Dutton can never make the right move or catch a break. The “Yellowstone” character is always the last of the Duttons children to be made aware. But he does it to himself to a degree. Some fans may argue that he just has different goals than John Dutton and wants the chance to explore those options. But Jamie always seems to be scared of his own shadow. That is until Beth Dutton gave him a few options of how he could handle his future in the “Yellowstone” season four finale. But while Beth Dutton may be a ruthless aggressor who doesn’t care what happens to Jamie, actress Kelly Reilly actually says she feels bad for Jamie.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO