ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger And His Sons Went Full Yellowstone As The Long Wait For Season 5 Begins

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

With Yellowstone having wrapped up its fourth season recently on Paramount Network, fans sadly don’t have any top-notch Dutton family dialogue to look forward to (or to dread, depending on your stance). Viewers are definitely able to keep the franchise love going with Paramount+’s prequel 1883, which has quickly proven itself...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Piper Perabo
Person
Dabney Coleman
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Here’s How Much Kelly Reilly Reportedly Makes Per Episode

Of all the tremendous actors dotting the cast of “Yellowstone,” perhaps none have boosted their careers more than Kelly Reilly. On “Yellowstone,” Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton, a force of nature capable of demolishing all who oppose her. Some of her other notable roles include the “Sherlock Holmes” films and hit television series “True Detective” among many others. It is “Yellowstone,” however, that has taken her career to new heights and it isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount Network
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Celebrates New Year With Husband

It is officially a brand new year and “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly is toasting 2021 and looking forward to 2022 in a new social media post. “Yellowstone” fans know Kelly Reilly as the sassy, headstrong Beth Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series. Reilly, an English actress, is extraordinary as the foul-mouthed and manipulative queen of “Yellowstone” Ranch. Reilly has been with the modern western drama since the very beginning and has easily become one of the show’s most popular characters, Beth Dutton is one of the most complex characters on.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Kelly Reilly’s Beth Leaving Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the most formidable characters on ‘Yellowstone.’ Her loyalty and love for her father, John Dutton, are unquestionable. Moreover, she shares the same tenacity for protecting her family’s legacy as her father. As the fourth season picks up, Beth doubles down on her efforts of fighting back against the threats to the Dutton family’s land and ranch.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What did Kayce See in ‘Yellowstone’ Finale?

Kayce Dutton was on a trip within his own mind in the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone. What in the world did he actually see?. So, Kayce is played by Luke Grimes in the Paramount Network drama. We will get some help in finding this answer from an article by The Cinemaholic.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Android Authority

1883: When and how to watch the Yellowstone spinoff

Watch the origins of the Dutton family on Paramount Plus. Now in its fourth season, the modern-day Western soap opera Yellowstone has become a big hit for the Paramount Network cable TV channel. You can catch previous seasons on Peacock. However, the folks at ViacomCBS know a good thing when they see it and commissioned a Yellowstone spinoff from the show’s co-creator, Taylor Sheridan. He decided to make a Yellowstone prequel, called 1883.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: What Is John Dutton Actor Kevin Costner’s Net Worth?

Just wow. Kevin Costner, thanks to Yellowstone and a host of other iconic movies, is a wealthy man. In fact, the beloved actor is one of the richest in Hollywood. First, let’s talk Yellowstone, a series that wrapped up its fourth season this past Sunday. We know, Yellowstone fans. You didn’t get enough of John Dutton and his deviously dysfunctional family. The series should be longer than two months.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Explain Why Rip Isn’t ‘Afraid’ of Beth

On Yellowstone, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is a pretty fearsome character. She makes seasoned corporate executives wilt under her unflinching stare, foul mouth and pointed threats. Even John Dutton (Kevin Costner) winces at Beth’s frank approach and graphic language. But there’s one character who’s definitely not afraid of Beth.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale: Kelly Reilly Says She ‘Feels for Jamie’

It just seems that Jamie Dutton can never make the right move or catch a break. The “Yellowstone” character is always the last of the Duttons children to be made aware. But he does it to himself to a degree. Some fans may argue that he just has different goals than John Dutton and wants the chance to explore those options. But Jamie always seems to be scared of his own shadow. That is until Beth Dutton gave him a few options of how he could handle his future in the “Yellowstone” season four finale. But while Beth Dutton may be a ruthless aggressor who doesn’t care what happens to Jamie, actress Kelly Reilly actually says she feels bad for Jamie.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Patrick Schwarzenegger Is ‘Supportive’ Of Parents Arnold & Maria Shriver After Their Divorce Is Finalized

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold & Maria Shriver, is reportedly supporting his parents after their divorce was finalized, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, officially finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, finally going through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. Their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, tk, is apparently handling the ordeal well, being there for his parents as they navigate the finality of the separation. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy