ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IN

Police Release Photos Of Suspects, Getaway Car After Fires Were Set At Highland, Indiana Meijer As Distraction For Shoplifting

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMtnW_0dk2RBZV00

HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) — Police in Highland, Indiana on Wednesday released photos of a man and woman being sought after three small fires were set as a distraction for shoplifting at a Meijer store.

At 9:10 p.m. Monday, police found three small fires had been set in the store as a distraction so several shoplifters could steal items.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke Tuesday night with a group of friends who rushed in to stomp one of the fires out.

Shoppers roaming the aisles of the Meijer in Highland, Indiana were forced to evacuate Monday night – for those not one, but three fires that appeared to have been intentionally set throughout the grocery store.

Kaelyn Flavin and her two friends, Charlotte Bates and Michael Medina, were in the store for makeup when they heard someone yell, “Fire!”

“There were cotton pads on fire, and everyone’s trying to blow on it to get it out. and we all grabbed them, threw them on the ground, and started stomping on it until it went out,” Flavin said.

“It was in the cotton ball aisle, so it would have been pretty easy to catch on fire and spread,” added Bates.

As store employees and customers rushed to the toy aisle with the Nerf toys and other parts of the store to put out the fires, Highland police said the flames were used as a deliberate distraction for a few people to steal and walk out of the store with merchandise.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of two suspects – a man and a woman – who were believed to be involved in the fires and thefts, along with a photo of a getaway car that is believed to be a silver Volvo XC90 sport-utility vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fi4HN_0dk2RBZV00

Male suspect in Highland, Indiana Meijer fire, shoplifting. (Credit: Highland police)

Female suspect in Highland, Indiana Meijer fire, shoplifting. (Credit: Highland police)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0Mr0_0dk2RBZV00

Getaway car in Highland, Indiana Meijer fire, shoplifting. (Credit: Highland police)

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to the conviction of the suspect or suspects who set the fires.

View this document on Scribd

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects should call Highland police Detective Darren Conley at (219) 838-3184.

On Friday, there was almost an identical incident at the Walmart in south suburban Lansing, about six miles from Highland.

Two fires were set inside the store, causing major damage. Arson is believed to be the cause.

Comments / 6

Guest
15h ago

Just genius. 3 miles to the west is Illinois. Commit arson in Illinois to distract from shoplifting, they dismiss the charges and validate the parking for the stolen car you drove to court. In Indiana, you commit the crime and you actually have to serve the time.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man Shot In Head While Driving In Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded while driving in his car in Portage Park late Wednesday. At 5:17 p.m., the 60-year-old man was headed south in his car in the 4500 block of North Major Avenue when a car pulled up alongside him and someone inside shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the head and was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.
PORTAGE, IN
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot, Killed In Parked Car In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed in a parked car in Englewood Wednesday evening. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, and found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot while sitting in a parked car. The woman was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She has been identified as Derricka Patrick, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, which showed a vehicle pull up alongside the victim’s car, before two men got out, walked up to the victim, pulled out handguns, and started shooting. Deenihan said investigators are reviewing other evidence from the scene, but “it’s an extremely brand new case,” and police are trying to determine if there is any more video evidence. Police have yet to release any video footage from the case, but Deenihan said detectives need help from the community identifying the woman’s killers. Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 Men Steal ATM From Convenience Store In Edgewater Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)– Three men stole an ATM from a convenience store in Edgewater Beach early Thursday morning. Police said the offenders broke the front glass door of the store, in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road, around 3:45 a.m. After taking the ATM, the men left the scene. “They went straight to the ATM, maybe they plotted,” the store owner told CBS 2. Police said the three men were in a dark colored SUV. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, IN
Highland, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, Shot And Critically Wounded In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in West Englewood Wednesday evening. At 8:22 p.m., the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 73rd Street when a dark-colored vehicle went by and someone inside fired shots. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area One detectives were investigating Wednesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff’s Officers Shoot, Wound Suspect They Were Tracking On Electronic Monitoring In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s officers wounded a suspect in a shootout Wednesday evening in South Shore, after finding him as they tracked him electronic monitoring. Chicago Police said at 6:44 p.m., Cook County Sheriff’s officers were tracking the suspect on electronic monitoring and found him in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard. Sheriff’s officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was struck and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene. Further details, including why the suspect was on electronic monitoring, were not immediately available.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Investigating String Of Overnight Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a string of burglaries that were reported overnight. The first incident took place at a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 3:20 a.m. Police said a witness reported several men stole a register and liquor bottles before running away. Then 20 minutes later, another burglary was reported in Ravenswood at a liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue. Thieves smashed the door to get inside and stole several bottles of liquor before escaping in a red SUV. About 20 minutes just before 4 a.m. in Bucktown, a burglary was reported at The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

18-Year-Old Woman Charged In South Austin Attempted Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS)– An 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an attempted carjacking that took place last month in South Austin. Tapikies Miller, 18, is facing one felony count of attempted carjacking and one felony count of robbery. Police said Miller was identified as the offender who attempted to battered a 30-year-old woman, in the 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue on Dec. 27. Police said miller tried to forcefully take the victim’s vehicle and belongings. The 18-year-old is expected in bond court on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Medina
CBS Chicago

Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields Dies Of COVID-19 At 51

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Aurora police Officer Brian Shields died of COVID-19 complications this week, according to the department. Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields (Credit: Aurora Police) The Aurora Police Department said Shields died Tuesday morning at the age of 51. Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields (Credit: Aurora Police) “Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said in a news release. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian’s family. Brian’s memory will live on forever at APD.” Information about funeral arrangements will be forthcoming, Aurora police said.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded While Driving In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon while driving in the Auburn Gresham community. At 2 p.m., the man was driving a car south on Carpenter Street near 76th Street when three or four people came out of a gangway and tried to engage the man in a conversation, police said. Two of those people then took out guns and shot the man, police said. He was wounded in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. It was not clear whether this incident was an attempted carjacking, as some reports have suggested. No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation Shows 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Died Of Hypothermia, Body Was Burned After He Died

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — An autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was naked and partially burned upon being found dumped in Gary, Indiana, and the likely cause of his death was hypothermia. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Damari was first reported missing by his family last week and was believed to be in extreme danger. But authorities said the family’s story about how he disappeared after going to a party with his sister was not true – and his mother and two siblings are now charged in connection with his death. We already knew little Damari was...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Elderly Man Charged With Aggravated Arson In Fire That Damaged Arlington Heights Apartment Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 80-year-old man is facing arson charges, accused of setting a fire in his apartment in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, damaging several other units in the building last week. Arlington Heights Police said Paul Strusiner is charged with aggravated arson in the fire at his apartment building at 400 W. Rand Rd. on Friday. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday. Police said he admitted to intentionally setting a fire in his apartment, which spread to several other units, and sent dozens of families out into the freezing cold just after midnight on Friday. The entire 96-unit apartment building was evacuated as firefighters from several departments worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, but six units were seriously damaged by the fire and remained uninhabitable as of Monday, including Strusiner’s apartment, according to police. Residents in the other units were allowed to return home after the fire. Strusiner was arrested after admitting to police that he set the fire, and has been hospitalized ever since for medical treatment not related to the fire.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Two Fires#Fire Marshal#Meijer#Cbs 2#Volvo
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana Police Chase Ends On Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police chase that ended on Chicago’s South Side near 75th and Clyde started in northwest Indiana. Officers tried to stop a man Tuesday in Griffith, but he took off and drove into Gary. From there, more officers joined the chase and he headed for Chicago. Gary police said the driver ditched his car on someone’s front lawn then took off on foot. The man was eventually caught and charged. Investigators said they did find a gun inside the car.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

19-Year-Old Man Charged In Logan Square And Humboldt Park Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen has been charged in connection with two carjackings that took place in the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods. Police said 19-year-old Trevelli Jones is is charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of armed robbery. Jones was arrested after being identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 26-year-old woman in the 1600 N Washtenaw Avenue on Dec. 14. He was also charged in connection with the armed robbery and carjacking of a 24-year-old delivery driver in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue on Jan. 9. Jones is expected in bond court Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

911 Outage Leaves Four Western Suburbs Without Emergency Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — A outage has left residents in four western suburbs unable to call 911 in an emergency. According to Sugar Grove village officials, the outage affects Elburn, Sugar Grove, La Fox and the west side of St. Charles. Residents can call 630 377 0911 for police, fire or paramedic assistance. It remained unknown when service would be re-established.    
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Katherine Schillinger, 29, Last Seen In East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were asking for help from the public Tuesday in finding a woman who has gone missing from East Lakeview. Katherine Schillinger, 29, was last seen Monday in the 2900 block of North Clark Street. Schillinger is a white female standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a light complexion. Katherine Schillinger (Credit: Chicago Police) Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police Area Three Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 744-8266.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Chicago

Three Wounded In Shooting Near 63rd And King

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a shooting late Wednesday morning near 63rd Street and King Drive on the South Side. Police said three people were standing on the sidewalk around 11:35 a.m. on the 6300 block of South King Drive, on the cusp of the West Woodlawn and Parkway Gardens neighborhoods, when someone walked up and started shooting. All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. A 73-year-old man was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 51-year-old woman was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the lower right back. A 39-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the left arm, but his condition was not available. Police had only a vague description of the shooter, who fled the scene. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

McHenry County Deputies Shoot And Kill Suspect While Responding To Domestic Violence Call In Port Barrington

CHICAGO (CBS)– A suspect was killed in a shootout with McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday as the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call. Just before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. When the deputies arrived, a man began shooting them, and also at a woman who was at the scene. The deputies immediately returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors said the man and woman are husband and wife, who have several children, but the sheriff’s office has yet to confirm that. Detectives spent much of the morning going door-to-door in the neighborhood, and blocked off the street, with a mobile command station set up at the scene. The McHenry County Sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community, calling the situation an isolated incident.
PORT BARRINGTON, IL
CBS Chicago

64-Year-Old Man Shot While Driving In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while driving in the Logan Square neighborhood Monday night. Police said  around 10:30 p.m., the 64-year-old man stopped in the 1800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, at Fullerton near the Kennedy Expressway, after suffering a graze wound to the head. Investigators believe an offender riding in a black SUV fired shots. He was taken to the hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Prayer Vigil Held At Morgan Park Church For Fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, Critically Wounded Partner Officer Tyler Bailey

CHICAGO (CBS) — Prayers were held at a Morgan Park church Monday night for Bradley, Illinois police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was murdered in a hotel last month, and Officer Tyler Bailey, who was shot and critically wounded in the same incident. Law enforcement members joined 19th Ward neighbors for a prayer vigil at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th St. They also prayed for all first responders. Rittmanic, 49, was shot and killed on Dec. 30 after responding to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car at the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 in Bradley. Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, both stand charged in the shooting in late December. Last week, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe submitted an official request to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois to review the first-degree murder cases against Sullivan and Harris for possible federal charges, and to pursue a federal death sentence for both defendants.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy