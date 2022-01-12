ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River’s LaMora nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

By Erik Columbia
The McDonald’s All-American game is the most prestigious high school basketball all-star game in the country. Indian River’s Adrien LaMora has a shot at getting selected for the contest.

LaMora is one of 800+ nominees for both the girls’ and boys’ games. You can see the complete list of the nominees on the game’s twitter page .

Some of the legendary players to be named McDonald All-Americans are: Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, and Cicero-North Syracuse’s Breanna Stewart.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, on ESPN’s “NBA Today” between 3-4 p.m. ET.

Fans can then tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

