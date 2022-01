MedTrans Go Inc., an Atlanta health technology startup, raised a $1.5 million seed round about a year after Atlanta Inno named the company a 2021 Startup to Watch. Inside the deal: Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) led the round, MedTrans Go CEO Dana Weeks said. MedTrans Go was one of eight startups to participate in the global financial services firm’s 2021 Multicultural Innovation Lab accelerator. The raise brings MedTrans Go’s total investments to $3.2 million. Most other investors are based in Atlanta, Weeks said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO