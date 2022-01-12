Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Putter Range 2022 Review | On The Putting Green

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Chivers
The multi-material design of the Tri-Hot 5K is very attractive. - The price of £379.00 could be out of some people's budget. Odyssey released four new putters at the beginning of 2022: the Eleven, the Toulon 22, the Tri-Hot 5K and the White Hot 22.

AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Experimental Colt Double Action Auto-Eject Revolver

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here, we have an experimental Colt revolver fitted with an auto-eject feature. This idea is an age-old answer to the autoloading competition. Unfortunately, there really is no good way of making a revolver auto-eject without manual effort. This experimental Colt auto-eject recovery is fitted with a gas tube on the side. The gas tube holds a spring-loaded piston that launches into the cylinder to eject the shell by siphoning off-gas from the barrel.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K and Eleven models expand available heads with new benefits

Odyssey Golf has a putter head for every conceivable style of putting -- or, at least, so I thought. However, as part of Callaway Golf's massive 2022 lineup, Odyssey has come along with a pair of new models that, in fact, expand the options available to golfers who need a little more magic in their wand.
SPORTS
Robb Report

‘Heavy Duty Ivy,’ Winter’s Leading Menswear Look, Explained

Our current prep revival has largely focused on items synonymous with the post-war Ivy League look: blue blazers, penny loafers, tapered chinos. Though diverse enough to conjure images of Kennedys and Black jazz musicians, this interpretation of Ivy differs from another you may have witnessed or even worn—one that starts with an OCBD, but features jeans instead of chinos, a puffer vest in place of a sport coat and definitely not a tie. Despite being a fairly common uniform across the United States, this look surprisingly bears no name—at least in its home country. But in Japan, what came to be...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
golfmagic.com

TaylorMade Stealth & Stealth Plus | Fairway Wood Review

- The TaylorMade Stealth fairway woods deliver great ball speeds and distance for a wide range of golfers. - The prices of the fairway woods may be outside of some people's budgets. The TaylorMade Stealth drivers are very impressive and the family trait continues into the fairway wood duo: the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Amateur golfer posts mesmerising range session with colour targets

Range sessions probably don't get any more mesmerising than this. This clip surfaced recently and we just can't stop watching it on repeat. The player is faced with several coloured targets of blue, yellow, pink, orange, red and green flags. He's already an expert in hitting a stinger off a...
GOLF
RideApart

Kawasaki Introduces 50th Anniversary Z900 And Z650 Models

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Kawasaki’s signature Z series. In 1972, the legendary Z1 broke cover in a stunning “Fireball” colorway. To honor the trailblazing model, Kawasaki recreates the look with its Z900RS and Z650RS throwbacks, while the standard Z900 and Z650 deliver a modern take on the livery.
CARS
sneakernews.com

The adidas ZX 5K Boost Appears In Loud “Screaming Green”

The adidas ZX 5K Boost hasn’t taken the spotlight away from some of the brand’s other propositions, but it’s gradually becoming yet another compelling example of heritage design and modern-day technology coming together to create something familiar and fresh. Previously seen in collaboration with Kawasaki, the Boost-cushioned...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane Jet-Powered Superyacht Has an Interior So Ornate It Would Make Liberace Blush

What happens when you commission flamboyant Italian designer Roberto Cavalli to do a spare-no-expense refit of your 164-foot superyacht? Especially with the simple, open-to-any-interpretation instructions: “Just go for it.” Thunder happens. The jet-powered superyacht once packed 10,500 hp and could hit close to 50 mph. When Cavalli Visionnaire added a new interior, the go-fast yacht took on another persona. The Cavalli team created an Alice in Wonderland effect, where every room teeters on the edge of fantasy. Walls and handrails are covered in dimpled stingray skin, toilets are wrapped in crocodile and alligator hides, and drawers are decorated with the epidermis of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

If the race to develop the ultimate eVTOL were decided strictly by looks, the Bellwether Volar would be the clear winner. The early renderings show a vehicle that looks like something James Bond would pilot, an F1 car mixed with a fighter jet that would be well suited for pulling up in front of the casino in Monaco or outrunning a horde of global terrorists. While many of the technical details remain secret, Bellwether is now conducting multiple test flights of a half-scale demonstrator model. A spokesperson told Robb Report it plans to release a video of that prototype in flight...
CARS
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Bathroom Trends That Will Dominate 2022, According to One Designer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking to give your bathroom a makeover for the new year, look no further than the trends that will dominate in 2022. From classic style revivals to the totally unique trends that’ll have you thinking outside the box, it’s a great year for bathroom renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why there is a tiny pocket on your jeans

Pockets are probably one of the most functional inventions that have ever been created by humankind. You can use them to store your phone, keys, lipstick, some extra change, and the list is endless. But there is one type of pocket that is notorious for being utterly useless, and the weird thing about it is that most of us have at least one pair of jeans that have it.
APPAREL
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Coeur d'Alene Press

AUTO PAGE: Ford Maverick: New for 2022

Ford had the small-truck market all to itself with the original Ford Ranger, until it was retired following the 2011 model year. The Ranger badge reappeared on a new midsize pickup for 2019, but Ford believed there was room for a still-smaller trucklet. For nontraditional buyers, especially, the Maverick’s SuperCrew...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1988 Cadillac Fleetwood d’Elegance

1988 was an interesting year for The General’s Cadillac Division. The Cavalier-based Cimarron was in its final year of sales, the Hamtramck/Turin-built Allanté was in its second year (and priced about the same as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class), and the “traditional” rear-wheel-drive Brougham sedan shared showroom space with the front-wheel-drive De Villes, Eldorados, and Sevilles. The old Sixty Special name was still being used, along with such slightly newer titles as Elegante and d’Elegance. While the Allanté lived at the top of the GM prestige pyramid for ’88, the Fleetwood was the car of choice for those very wealthy Cadillac shoppers who insisted on four doors and zero Pininfarina nonsense. Here’s one of those cars, found in excellent condition in a Denver yard last spring.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Shows Off Dual-Mode Exhaust System: Video

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing features a dual-mode exhaust as standard, which opens or closes exhaust flaps based on the drive mode setting: Stealth and Tour, in which the flaps are closed, or Sport and Track, in which the flaps are open. We recently published a video that gives us a closer look at how the car’s exhaust sounds in the different settings with this Summit White 2022 CT4-V Blackwing model as the star. It’s decked out in both carbon fiber packages (Carbon Fiber Package 1 and Carbon Fiber Package 2) along with the optional Satin Graphite wheels and dark quad trapezoidal exhaust tips, all of which compliment the white finish quite nicely.
CARS

