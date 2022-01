JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. What do the Jaguars do with Cam now? Walker seemed to play well the last couple games, and he's a starter. Do you keep Cam on a franchise or long term, and move Little to right tackle? Do you move on from Cam and go with Walker and Taylor? Thinking of the halcyon days of Tony Boselli and Leon Searcy, I'd almost love to see us move on from Cam, start Walker, and with the number one pick go with the top offensive tackle. What would you do?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO