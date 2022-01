Antonio Conte has held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over their transfer strategy for the month - but now must turn his focus to Spurs’ attempts to overcome a two-goal deficit against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.“I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts about the situation and this is the most important thing,” he said. “Then the club has to decide the best way to go. I don’t have expectations.“I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the most important thing was speak to the club. I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO