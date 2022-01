After a four-game absence due to the health and safety protocols, Grayson Allen appears ready to return to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup tonight versus the Golden State Warriors. The shorthanded Bucks will certainly welcome their starting shooting guard back into the fold with open arms as an array of injuries and illness have taken a toll on them lately. Although he may have to shake off his rust following the extended absence, Allen could be the boost this team needs right now following four losses in their last five games.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO