Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem was not pleased with the Miami Dolphins’ decision to let head coach Brian Flores go after the regular season ended this past weekend. Flores spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins and finished this season at 9-8 after they won eight of their final nine games. Miami had finished with winning records in the last two seasons under Flores after going 5-11 in his first year as head coach.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO