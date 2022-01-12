ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Most people will get COVID-19, top US health officials say

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNw8I_0dk2NyxE00

The U.S. reached record hospitalization rates on Tuesday and as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Federal Drug Administration acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock has said that most people will end up getting infected

The numbers are discouraging. According to recent data, over 145,000 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. That number is almost double what it was just a couple of weeks ago. And it’s also higher than last year’s peak record number, which was 142,000.

Unfortunately, it’s not just adults. Hospitalization rates for children are also at an all-time high — close to 800 kids are being admitted daily.

Now, why are top health officials — like Woodcock and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci — saying that most Americans will get infected with the coronavirus?

Well, the answer points to the new variant omicron. It has many mutations on the spike protein and it’s pretty good at dodging our immunity. It’s also extremely contagious, so no surprise, it’s spreading like wildfire. And even people who are vaccinated are getting infected, though they do much better overall than people who are not vaccinated.

Right now, omicron is accounting for roughly 98% of new cases. And as of Monday, we had over 1.4 million cases. Personally, I expect there are a lot more cases than that because people who test positive with at-home tests don’t have to report the results.

Yes, there are some people who are fully vaccinated that have been hospitalized, but I don’t want people to think the vaccines are not working. And here’s why: Data shows that people who are vaccinated are less at risk.

For example, a new California study looking at 70,000 patients found that Californians who were vaccinated were somewhere between 64% and 73% less likely to be hospitalized when compared to people who were not vaccinated. Also, Beaumont Health has reported that only 8% of patients hospitalized were fully vaccinated and boosted.

Having said that, how well a person does once infected often comes down to a few factors like:

  • Underlying health conditions
  • How strong the immune system is
  • How old you are — the death rate is higher for elderly people
  • Vaccination status — data shows that it’s rare for people who are boosted to be hospitalized

Unfortunately with this virus, no one truly knows how it’s going to affect them or what the illness might lead to. But people can up their protection level by getting vaccinated, then boosted and following pandemic precautions.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that the CDC will update its mask information to reflect which masks work best. No details have been released yet. As of now, the CDC asks people to avoid specially labeled surgical N95 respirators. N95 masks filter out 95% of particles in the air. They fit snugly, which can make people feel like it’s a bit harder to breathe in compared to cloth masks.

Now the reason why the CDC has asked people to avoid these masks is because they didn’t want health care personnel to run out of them. But there are now over 737 million N95 masks earmarked for medical workers. Plus, the Biden administration has said it plans to increase the production of N95s.

So, it wouldn’t surprise me if the CDC encourages the public to wear N95 masks because omicron is so infectious. And this type of mask would certainly help protect the wearer. However, the point of updating the mask information is to help people understand what options there are, which masks have good filtration and help people figure out which mask is best for them.

In my opinion, the N95 is the way to go. But I know not everyone is going to feel comfortable with that type of fit. Right now, the main message from the CDC is any mask that feels comfortable and is worn properly, is better than no mask at all. And I completely agree with them.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
branfordseven.com

Deadly 'Black Fungus' Disease Spotted in Americans With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Elderly People#Global Health#Health Administration#Beaumont Health#White House#Americans#Omicron#Californians
villages-news.com

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

The CDC clearly indicates that the man-made COVID-19 virus can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in vulnerable groups of people. In order to protect yourself and others from this virus the CDC insists that you get vaccinated and maintain a booster shot regimen regardless of natural immunity, age or lack of vulnerabilities. In 2020 there were 377,883 COVID-19 deaths before vaccines were available. In 2021 there are over 414,080 COVID-19 deaths so far, yet over 480 million doses of vaccines and millions of booster shots were administered resulting in about 60 percent of the population becoming fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy